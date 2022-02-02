Two people and dog rescued after tree falls on car during high winds in Blackpool

The car was travelling along East Park Drive when the terrifying incident occurred on December 4, 2021.

Pictures released by the fire service today (January 2) showed the tree completely crushed the front of the vehicle.

Two fire crews from Blackpool and South Shore used a stabilising screen and chainsaws to release two passengers who "luckily survived".

They were then conveyed to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Wilma the Border Collie, who was located in the boot of the car, also escaped uninjured and was "completely fine", the fire service said.

How to stay safe when driving in strong winds

- Keep both hands on the wheel

Two people and a dog were rescued after a tree fell on their car in East Park Drive, Blackpool (Credit: @LancashireFRS)

- Be ready for stronger winds and gusts on exposed stretches of road or when passing high-sided vehicles

- Be ready for sudden gusts when passing tall buildings in urban areas

- Keep your speed down - strong gusts won't blow you as far off course

- Take care and leave extra room around cyclists and motorcyclists

- Keep your distance from other vehicles, especially high-sided vehicles and caravans

- Avoid towing high-sided trailers like caravans or horseboxes if very windy conditions are forecast

- Twigs or small branches in the road could mean there's a tree or large branch in the way around the next bend

- Partially fallen trees can hang above the sweep of your headlights, making them hard to spot

- Plan your journey carefully, checking weather and traffic bulletins regularly

- Expect lower speed limits or temporary closures on exposed bridges - especially for towing vehicles - and road closures due to fallen debris or accidents

