Two men charged with £1million theft and burglary spree in Lancashire

Two men have been charged by police as part of a major investigation into an organised criminal gang.

Brian Thexton, 43 and Ronald Thexton, 35, were arrested on Thursday in the Gisburn area of Lancashire

Two men have been charged with a 1 million theft and burglary spree

The pair had been wanted by police in connection with a criminal gang believed to be responsible for thefts and burglaries committed in north Lancashire, including Hambleton, and northern England in the last year totalling more than £1million.

Brian Thexton, 43, of White Lund Road, Morecambe and Ronald Thexton, 35, of Park Road, Bishop Auckland, were both charged with conspiring to steal from another and conspiring to commit a burglary with intent to steal.

Both were remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today.