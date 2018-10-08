Two girls hurt - one airlifted to Alder Hey - after being 'struck by car' in Marton

Two girls were hurt after being "struck by a saloon car while crossing the road" in Marton, police said.

One, aged 12, was airlifted to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Merseyside suffering from "major trauma", a spokeswoman for the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said.

Police said her condition was later given as stable, with her injuries no longer believed to be life threatening.

The second girl, 11, was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital with less serious injuries, the NWAS spokeswoman added.

Emergency services were called to the scene, outside Tesco Express in Marton Drive, at around 2.13pm on Saturday.

An investigation was launched and the driver of the car involved, an Alfa Romeo Mito, was helping officers with their enquiries.

Police said the girls may have been on the pedestrian crossing at the time of the collision.