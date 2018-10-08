Two car head-on crash in Blackpool

Two vehicles have been involved in a head on collision in Blackpool.

The crash happened on St Heliers Road in South Shore, shortly after 5pm.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Officers responded to reports at 17:08 to a head-on collision involving two vehicles on St Heliers Road.

"When officers arrived fluid was leaking from the engine of one of the cars and the fire service was called to assist.

"The ambulance service was also contacted initially but no injuries were reported by officers when the police service concluded at the scene."

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "Firefighters from Blackpool and South Shore responded to a road traffic collision between two cars that resulted in the rescue of two casualties from one of the cars. Firefighters ensured there were no remaining hazards in respect of fire, fuel or oil spills or debris and ambulance paramedics took the casualties to hospital."