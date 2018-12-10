Two Blackpool and The Fylde College lecturers take on Great Wall challenge

Two Blackpool and The Fylde College lecturers have helped to raise £60,000 for charity as part of a team who took on a gruelling challenge to tackle one of earth’s biggest man-made structures.

Philip and Rosina Lawrinson-Chettoe travelled to China as part of a 26-strong group taking on an arduous five-day trek along the Great Wall, a feat which involved up to eight hours a day walking, climbing and scrambling up and down the more remote and steeper sections of the wall, away from the main tourist routes.

The challenge took the group over watch towers and mountains, through historic battlements and even to the top of the ‘Heavenly Ladder’ at Mutianyu, all to raise funds for Brian House Children’s Hospice.

Philip said: “We trained hard for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and were glad we did so, as some of the ascents and descents were very challenging on the knees and thighs.”

Rosina added: “We have wanted to visit the Great Wall of China for some time and feel extremely privileged to have now completed the trek and fundraise for Brian House at the same time.”

A spokesman for Brian House Children’s Hospice said: “Taking part in this challenge undoubtedly required commitment and determination.

“The team quickly grew together and helped each other along difficult sections.

“The income raised has already exceeded £60,000 which is already outstanding and it still continues to come in.”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rosina-philiplawrinson-chettoe to make a donation.