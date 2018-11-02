Twitter introduces new tools for following football matches

Twitter has revealed a range of new features that will enable football fans to follow matches more closely on the social media site.

New, dedicated event pages will be rolled out for Twitter users and football fans to follow matches from across several major European leagues from within the app.

Until now, individual match hashtags have been used to filter content related to those games.

The new features will revolve around special event pages created for each game in the Premier League and Championship, as well top flight leagues in Spain, Italy, France and Germany.

Users can then choose to follow the live score, a commentary feed of popular football-related accounts or latest posts from all users on that game.

A recap section will also be a part of the page, which will tell the story of the match in reverse chronological order.

For UK users, the new pages will appear within the explore tab of the Twitter mobile app, under the Premier League homepage of the what's happening section, which is found beneath the trending topics of the app.

Twitter first used football event pages during the World Cup in the summer and described the feature as having been hugely popular with fans as a method for following matches in real time.