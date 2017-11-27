TV’s Baldrick wows his fans twice over

TV’s Baldrick certainly made a success of his latest cunning plan – to prove a big hit with not just one sellout audience in Lytham, but two.

Actor Sir Tony Robinson, best known as the title character’s stooge in TV’s Blackadder, was in town to promote his autobiography - and wowed his fans twice over.

A literary lunch featuring Sir Tony at Spago restaurant sold our weeks before the date, while Lytham Methodist Church, as pictured here, was also packed for a talk and signing by the star.

Alison Plackitt, of Plackitt and Booth bookshop which organised the events, said: “Sir Tony was hilarious, full of fun and anecdotes, and everyone had a wonderful time.”

