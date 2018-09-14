Turner Prize winning artist to exhibit in Blackpool

Six large tapestries by a Turner Prize winning artist will be exhibited at Blackpool’s Grundy Art Gallery.

After touring the globe for the past four years, the collection from Grayson Perry – dubbed The Vanity of Small Differences – will open at the Queen Street attraction from 5pm on Thursday, September 27.

“Grayson Perry is an internationally recognised artist and we are proud Blackpool has been chosen as one of the locations to host this celebrated exhibition,” Coun Gillian Campbell, the deputy leader at Blackpool Council said.

The exhibition, the last leg of the collection’s extensive world tour, will be held until Saturday, December 15.

In The Vanity of Small Differences, Mr Perry (inset) explores his fascination with taste and the visual story it tells of our interior lives.

Inspired by William Hogarth’s moral tale, A Rake’s Progress, the tapestries are composed of characters, incidents and objects Perry encountered while gathering inspiration for the television series, ‘All in the Best Possible Taste with Grayson Perry’ which aired on Channel Four in June 2012.

A public programme of talks and events will accompany the exhibition, with more details yet to be released.

Grundy Art Gallery offers a year round programme of contemporary and visual art exhibitions and events, including solo and group exhibitions together with talks, workshops and educational activities.

It is housed in a Grade-II listed Carnegie building. Its collection was founded in 1908, following a bequest by brothers John and Cuthbert Grundy.