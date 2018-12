Have your say

Firefighters tackled a fire in a tumble dryer at a house in St Annes.

Fire crews from Lytham and St Annes were mobilised to a fire at a domestic property on Blackpool Road, St Annes at around 1.30pm today.

Officers tackled the fire using a hose reel, two breathing apparatus and a ventilation unit.

Crews were in attendance for around 45 minutes.