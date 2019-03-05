True war story brought to the stage at Blackpool Grand Theatre

Cou-Cou Theatre Productions present The Diary of Anne Frank at the Grand Theatre next week.

Few more poignant true stories emerged from the Second World War than the diary of young Anne Frank.

Published long afterwards by her father, the only family survivor, it records the minutiae of the 25 months that two Jewish families spent in hiding from the Gestapo in an Amsterdam warehouse attic.

The constant secrecy, growing hunger and friction of living in such cramped conditions could not dull Anne’s vibrant personality or her passion for living.

Anne Frank famously wrote: ”I want to go on living even after my death.”

A spokesperson said: “Her story has inspired so many and we want to continue sharing it with the world, so our future generation can remember and continue to be inspired.”

Following the success of their debut production, Press Start, a new children’s musical, Cou-Cou Theatre Productions are really looking forward to bringing this touching play to life. Sister company Willow Theatre Productions produced a sell-out Be My Baby by Amanda Whittington.