True family occasion for Tara Stovold and Matt Armer's wedding day

High school sweethearts Tara Stovold and Matt Armer tied the knot at St Mary’s Church - the same church where the bride’s parents wed and where she was christened too.

Matt is a PE teacher at Garstang Community Academy and spends lots of time on the Fylde Coast visiting local high schools with teams for school sporting events.

They were just 13 years old when they first met. They were at different high schools but that didn’t matter, love blossomed right through their teenage years, through college and to university.

Matt and Tara Armer



Matt proposed in 2012 at their favourite restaurant where they had their first ever date. He got down on one knee in the middle of the very busy restaurant and asked Tara to marry him.

“I had been planning the day for approximately 25 years!” said Tara, “just like most little girls I knew I wanted a big white wedding. Both myself and Matt are very family orientated and having all our family and friends with us on the day was really very important.”



It had been a long engagement and eventually Tara decided that if she wanted something doing, she had better do it herself.

“I went and met with the priest and kept my fingers crossed that I could get married in my church.

“Me, my mum and dad sat down with a cup of tea and a biscuit and had a chat with the priest. We settled on a date which was seven years to the day he proposed - and I went home and made Matt an invite to his own wedding!”



They wanted a day that was family inclusive and having two small children they knew it would need to be a child friendly wedding. Their two little boys were included in all the planning - they chose their own bow tie designs and really got involved in making favours and suit fittings.



On the day itself, Matt was treated to a yellow Mustang, his dream car, to whisk them from the church to Barton Grange Hotel where they held their reception.

And on their way there, the driver took a detour to Garstang Community Academy.

Tara said: “It is something that I will never forget.

“We arrived in the car park and children ran out from classes and from the football pitch and just surrounded the car!

“Matt got out to talk to all his students and watching just how much he adores each and everyone of them and seeing how much they look up to him actually made me cry!

“Their faces lit up at the fact he took time out of our special day to surprise then. It is something I really will never forget. He is such an amazing teacher and would always go above and beyond for his students.”

Matt and Tara Armer



Their first dance was May I Have This Dance by Francis and the Lights and DJ Gary Mills picked up the entertainment immediately after the final course was devoured.

“We hired our DJ on the premise that after the formalities we just wanted a really good party starting at the wedding breakfast - and wow, he did not disappoint.

“He captured exactly who me and Matt are - a young couple who just really like to have fun. We are active, fun loving people who by no means are embarrassed or shy to stand up, sing, dance and have a really good time.”



“I don’t honestly believe I will ever be able to put into words what our wedding day meant to me," said Tara.

“How do you put into words how much you love the father of your children, your best friend and the man you will always be able to rely on.

“Being surrounded by those you hold closest and finally marrying the man you have gotten yourself lost in the kind of lost that feels like you have been found, is something I will hold in my heart forever.”



Matt added: “Genuinely the best day of my life.

“Spending the day with loved ones from all over, Spain to Scotland, our two families celebrated and partied like there was no tomorrow!

“My two lads Izaiah and Casper ran the show and my now wife orchestrated the whole gig.

“To be fair, I sorted the suits and turned up, but it was special.

“From the morning of getting ready with the boys, going to church, driving into school in a mustang for a visit to spending the night at Barton Grange, it actually flew by in a whirlwind.

“However, what remains the same is, one I cant get used to the ring on my finger and I keep playing with it. Two, the love for my wife has grown fonder and three, her name is probably the coolest name ever - Tara Armer.” PHOTOS: http://www.bayphotographic.co.uk

Matt and Tara Armer

Matt and Tara Armer

Matt and Tara Armer