Triumph for Poulton Brass Band

The Poulton-le-Fylde Band started off 2019 in style with a win at Brass at the Guild, in Preston.

Finding themselves back in the Second Section after a run of 15 years in a combination of the First and Championship Sections, the band was keen to make its mark and put in the work required to be successful in this new division.

Under the leadership of talented Royal Northern College of Music PhD student Alexander Webb, the band was able to deliver a strong musical performance which found favour with adjudicator Dave Lea during the competition which was held on Sunday, January 27.

Poulton-le-Fylde Band had made a number of new signings late in 2018 while also promoting many of their youth rank to key positions, which seemed to spark the perfect balance on stage.

Andy Moore, chairman of Poulton-le-Fylde Band, said: “We have used our new Second Section status to rebuild and approach the contesting season with new energy.

“Rehearsals under Alex Webb have been extremely well organised and enjoyable, resulting in a great atmosphere around the stands which undoubtedly gave us that extra lift to secure first prize at the first time of asking.

“We now look forward to the North West Regional Championships at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool, on Sunday, February 24, and hope to put together another performance that we are proud of.”

Recently, resident conductor Alexander Webb also led the band in their annual Grand Christmas Extravaganza at Blackpool’s historic Grand Theatre to great acclaim.

Visit the website: http://www.poultonband.org.uk.