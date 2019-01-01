Trio of Blackpool baby arrivals so eager to greet the new year

The first three babies born at Blackpool Victoria Hospital this year were so eager to greet 2019 they arrived early.

Evie Merrick was the first, just over an hour into New Year’s Day, weighing in at 6lb 7oz as she was delivered three weeks ahead of her due date.

Kirsty May and Callum Dowen with baby Phoenix

She is a little sister for 16-month-old Harry. Mum Katie Merrick, a 19-year-old student from Thornton, said: “She’s lovely – and the perfect start to the New Year.”

Evie’s arrival was followed a couple of hours later by that of Kirsty May and Callum Dowen’s son Phoenix, who weighed in at 5lb 5oz as he arrived 18 days early.

First-time mum Kirsty, a care worker from North Shore, said: “We are absolutely delighted.”

Dad Thomas Chadwick, a teacher at Blackpool’s Revoe Learning Academy, had particular reason to be pleased that his daughter Darcie arrived nine days early, weighing 7lb 8oz.

Darcie Chadwick with dad Thomas

Partner April Fox had been due to give birth on January 10, by which time the new school term will have started.

“It’s lovely Darcie is a New Year’s Day baby - and Tom’s especially delighted it has happened during the school holidays,” said April, a 23-year-old full-time student.

Thomas and April, of South Shore, have been together for eight years and Thomas said as he held his daughter: “She’s lovely – we are so proud.”