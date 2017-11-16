Tributes paid after death of former mayor

Tributes have been paid to one of Wyre’s most popular mayors, Bob Williamson, who has died, aged 85.

Mr Williamson was councillor for the Hambleton ward of Wyre Council from the borough’s creation in 1973 until 1995.

He served as mayor of Wyre in 1988/89 and was appointed an honorary alderman in 1995.

Up until his appointment as mayor he had been a back bench councillor, little known outside the Over Wyre area.

He was known for his humble approach to life, the wearing of his (Conservative) politics lightly, and his sense of humour.

His son, Robert junior, recalled how, as mayor, when visiting such events his father often appeared to go missing.

He added: “The mayor’s attendant quickly worked out that he invariably made for the kitchen to chat to and thank the kitchen staff and the washer-uppers for their efforts.”

Mr Williamson was born in Out Rawcliffe, attended Hambleton Primary and Hodgson School in Poulton.

He worked as a mechanic at Brimelow’s Garage, Poulton, before doing National Service in the Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers.

He later bought Mill Garage and petrol station, Hambleton, from where he set up a mini-bus service ferrying children to schools in Fylde and Wyre.

A funeral service will be held at St Johns Church, Out Rawcliffe, on Saturday at noon.

He leaves a widow, Margaret, five children, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.