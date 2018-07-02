Tribute to the King at the Blackpool Elvis Celebration

Have your say

Burning Love was an appropriate choice for performers at the Blackpool Elvis Celebration as fans packed into the Empress Ballroom on a night when temperatures were reminiscent of the King’s Memphis birthplace.

Thankfully for impersonators clad in tight black leather or 1970s-style jumpsuits, the air conditioning at the Winter Gardens is much improved.

Blackpool Elvis Celebration at the Winter Gardens. Pictured is Jason Dale.

ETAs (Elvis tribute acts) on the bill included Paul Larcombe, Eddy Popescu, Emilio Santoro and Matt King, Europe’s Tribute to Elvis 2016 winner.

The latter rounded off a lively Saturday night session with a set including The Impossible Dream and It’s Midnight.

Dean Z, set to star in The Elvis World Tour, was due to be Sunday’s headliner as the three-day festival drew to a close.

Fans also enjoyed the aftershow Elvis Disco, which was held in the Arena and featured archive footage.