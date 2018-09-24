Tree snapped and grass pulled up at Fleetwood park

Suspected vandals caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage to a Fleetwood park.

A birch tree was snapped, grass was pulled up and thrown around, and an ornamental boat was moved from a garden and put in the pond at the Memorial Park in Fleetwood at the weekend.

Wyre Council said the cost of the damage was around £250.

It is believed the vandalism took place some time between Saturday at 4pm and Sunday at 9.30am.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wyre Council by emailing mailroom@wyre.gov.uk

