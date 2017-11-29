Tree lights twinkle at fest

Blackpool’s famous Winter Gardens lit up with festive cheer as the annual Christmas Tree Festival opened at the venue.

Trees were on display from Thursday until Sunday, with guests being invoted to vote for their favourite tree.

Elaine Smith, organiser and board member at the Winter Gardens Trust, said: “It was fantastic. There was 53 trees. I don’t know where people get their ideas from but they are absolutely fabulous.”

Park Community Academy won the children’s award for their unique pom-pom tree, while the Snow Drop Bereavement Group won the adult award for their tree decorated in remembrance of children who lost their lives during the past year.

Elaine said: “This is our fourth year and it was highly successful. Santa spent ages talking to the children and people come back year after year for him.”