Woman taken to hospital after road crash in Bispham

Emergency services attended a crash in Bispham this morning.
The crash involved two vehicles in Bispham Road, near the former site of Bispham High School, at around 8.20am.
Two ambulances were called to the scene and a woman has been taken to hospital.
Traffic in both directions has been affected after the road was closed by police.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said the collision was "damage only", but the ambulance service said two casualties were reported.
A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: "Two casualties were treated at the scene, but only one was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital."
More to follow...