Woman suffers fractured hip after collision with car in Preston

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was injured in a collision with a car.

The incident happened yesterday (Tuesday) in Garstang Road, Preston at around 6.30pm.

Garstang Road at its junction with Ripon Street in Preston

A 54-year-old woman from Preston was left with a fractured hip and head injury after being involved in a collision with a Peugeot close to the junction with Ripon Street.

The lady was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Peugeot, a 30-year-old man from Blackpool, was not injured.

The road was closed for more than two hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Sgt Lee Harris, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations team, said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Preston.

“We believe a number of motorists will have been in the area around the time of the incident and would encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

If you can help police, please call 101 or email 1301@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1153 of February 19.