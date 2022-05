Ambulance crews attended to the injured pensioner after she was knocked down by a Volkswagen car near Lytham Square at around 11.20am.

Police shut Clifton Street and Park Street for around two hours whilst officers spoke with the driver and witnesses.

It was reported that the woman was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

The woman was struck by a car in Clifton Street in Lytham town centre at around 11.20am (Saturday, May 28)

The extent of the her injuries is not clear at this stage.