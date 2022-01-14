Woman on mobility scooter seriously injured after being struck by Mazda in Dickson Road yesterday
A woman was seriously injured after she was struck by a car whilst crossing Dickson Road on a mobility scooter yesterday (Thursday, January 13).
The collision happened at around 8.55am and led to police closing the road for most of the morning.
An 80-year-old woman was riding a scooter across the pedestrian crossing when she was involved in a collision with a Mazda CX-5 car, say police.
The woman, from Blackpool, suffered serious injuries to her lower leg and back. She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.
The driver of the Mazda, a woman in her 20s from Blackpool, was not injured.
You can see footage of the police response in our video player above.
Today (Friday, January 14), Lancashire Police released the following statement as the force appeals for witnesses.
Sgt Peter Snook, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, added: "We are appealing for information after a woman was left with serious injuries following a collision in Blackpool.
"Given the time of day I believe many people will have seen what happened. If you can help our investigation please come forward."
Full police statement
You can call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0263 of January 13 with any information.
