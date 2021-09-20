Woman injured in Fleetwood roundabout crash
A woman has been injured in a crash on West View roundabout in Fleetwood this afternoon (Monday, September 20).
Monday, 20th September 2021, 1:16 pm
Emergency services are at the scene and the woman is now in the care of ambulance crews.
Police have reportedly shut some of the junctions off the roundabout, including Hatfield Avenue, Broadway, Beach Road and Fleetwood Road.
Chatsworth Avenue remains open but traffic is being diverted down the first roundabout exit at Grange Road.
Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for further details.
More to follow...