Woman and two children hospitalised after 'serious' car crash in Cleveleys
A woman and two children were taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Cleveleys.
Police, paramedics and firefighters rushed to the single-vehicle smash in Crescent East at around 11.25am today (October 14).
Eyewitness reported the collision involved a woman and two children who had been crossing the road.
The crash closed the road temporarily and caused tram services to 'divert' their routes, police said.
"We've responded to an RTC involving a pedestrian at Victoria Square," a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said.
"A woman has been taken to hospital with a foot injury.
"Two children have also gone to hospital with minor injuries."
Firefighters from Blackpool and Bispham released one casualty from the vehicle using airbags and Holmatro cutting equipment.
They were in attendance for approximately half an hour.
Police urged motorists to use alternative routes while emergency services attended the scene.
The road has since cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
