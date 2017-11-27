Where have all our bricks gone? Brickwork in Blackpool town centre replaced with asphalt

Residents have complained after brickwork was torn up and replaced by ‘ugly’ asphalt in Blackpool town centre.

Decorative bricks have been taken up by council contractors on Cookson Street as part of roadworks to improve tram services.

Work is due on Talbot Road to install a tramway extension

The junction of Talbot Square and Blackpool Promenade has been closed as part of the preparation for a £21m tram track extension to North Station.

A stretch of Dickson Road has also been closed for resurfacing.

The surface, on Cookson Street, was laid down by Blackpool Council contractors as part of the roadworks connected with the tramway work.

The council has promised the bricks will be relaid in six months time.

A spokesman said: “The bricks are safely stored away ready to be put down when the work is completed.”

However, the move received a huge amount of criticism on social media.

Gerard Walsh commented: “How many millions did this block paving cost? This Labour lead council are doing a grand job.”

Kate Styles added: “Someone at Blackpool Council has a penchant for lots of different surfaces. I have never been anywhere with such a variety of colours and textures juxtaposed everywhere one looks.

Blackpool Council leader Simon Blackburn

“I’m afraid I just find it all a bit confusing – at least with asphalt on the road and paving on the pavement, it all made sense with regard to vehicles versus pedestrians” Michael Higgins said: “I remember a couple of years ago this happened on Church Street in quite a few places. Once there was enough sections covered over someone came back and redid all the block paving in one go. Hopefully it’s temporary.”