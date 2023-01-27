When bus fares will be available from £1 in Lancashire - and how it works

From 30 January, the bus fares will be available on most Lancashire bus services for evenings out and weekend travel. For evening travel, it will cost just £1 for a single trip after 7pm, seven days a week. (Not available on Blackpool Transport services except services 74 & 75) Also, Lancashire residents can get a new Weekender ticket, buy Saturday to get Sunday free. (Buy any ticket on a Saturday and get the equivalent for free travel on Sundays)

Funded by HM Government in support of Lancashire County Council's Bus Service Improvement Plan, these discounted tickets will be available until at least March 2025. This is in addition to the Department for Transport’s fares initiative of three months of single bus fares for no more than £2 for a single journey until 31 March 2023. It forms part of Lancashire County Council's Bus Services Improvement Plan, which has received DfT funding of £34.1m for a range of measures to make buses better.

County Councillor Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for highways and transport for Lancashire County Council said: "As well as providing some great cost savings for our residents at a time they need it most, we hope these new discounted tickets will encourage leisure travel at evenings and weekends, giving local businesses a welcome boost. We want to make Lancashire services more frequent, reliable and affordable, with better information for passengers and a simpler system of fares which is easier to understand.

County Councillor Rupert Swarbrick

"We are working with local bus operators and Blackburn with Darwen Council, to create a network of buses which more people use for regular journeys. This new offer will run alongside the DfT's £2 flat fares initiative, so that passengers can benefit from discounted tickets in the daytime and even further discounts for off peak travel at evenings and weekends."

Other measures in the council's Bus Services Improvement Plan to be delivered from 2022 to 2025 include bus priority routes to make journeys quicker and more reliable and bus service enhancements, including the recently introduced Service 319 Train link from Skelmersdale to Kirkby for onward connections by train to Liverpool.