A number of tram services have been cancelled for this evening as Blackpool Transport struggles to find staff to run its fleet of trams.

"We apologise for the inconveniences this may cause and thank you for your understanding during difficult times," a spokesman said.

Wednesday's cancelled tram services

6.38pm - Starr Gate to Little Bispham

7.19pm - Little Bispham to Starr Gate

8.00pm - Starr Gate to Fleetwood

8.30pm - Starr Gate to Fleetwood

9.03pm - Fleetwood to Starr Gate

9.33pm - Fleetwood to Starr Gate

10.50pm - Starr Gate to Little Bispham

11.34pm - Little Bispham to Starr Gate

Bus updates

Bispham Library Bus stop - Due to works in the area, the service 9 southbound Bispham Library bus stop is not in use until tomorrow (Wednesday, November 24).

Passengers can board at Bispham Village or Moor Park Pool stop.

Normoss Road Closure

Until Friday (November 26) - affecting routes 2, 20 and 75.

Due to a closure on Normoss Road, services 2, 20 and 75 will be diverting between 9am to 4pm daily between Tuesday (November 23) and Friday (November 26).

Service 2 - The service 2 northbound will use its normal route to the hospital, then divert via St Walburgas Road, Poulton Road, Garstang Road West before returning to its normal route at Hardhorn Road.

Travelling southbound, the service 2 will use this diversion in reverse.

Service 20 - Travelling to Staining, service 20 will use its normal route to Victoria Hospital then divert via East and South Park Drive, Preston New Road, Mythop Road, Chain Lane and terminate at Staining.

Travelling to Blackpool, the service will use this diversion in reverse.

Service 75 - This service will use its normal route to Poulton, then divert using Garstang Road East, Lodge Lane, Station Road before resuming its normal route at Weeton Road.

