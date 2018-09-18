‘We will all miss you’: Tributes to Blackpool dad killed in diving accident

Tributes have been paid to a North Shore man who died in a diving accident.

The 46-year-old, named locally as Ste Bell, of Repton Avenue, was found unconscious and taken back to Weymouth Harbour, on the Jurassic Coast in Dorset, where paramedics fought to save his life.

The dad, understood to be a road-rail vehicle (RRV) operator who worked across the country, is believed to have travelled south on Friday. He posted on Facebook: “En route to Weymouth for a bit of diving submarines bring it on”

Police have not officially identified the diver, who died on Sunday, because the death was being treated as non-suspicious.

The local coroner’s office today said a post-mortem examination was due to be carried out before an inquest, which will seek to determine exactly what happened, is opened later this week.

Nobody was at Mr Bell’s home this afternoon.

A number of heartfelt messages were posted to social media after news of the accident broke.

Angela Davenport wrote on Facebook: “RIP Steve Bell so sorry to hear the news we will all miss you xx all our love to your family xx”

Aaron Whiteside wrote: “RIP Ste Bell. You were a great neighbour and an even greater friend I still can’t believe it”

And Tracey Howarth said: “So sad Ste Bell .. RIP .. my heart goes out to his beautiful daughters and family ... such a sad time xxx”

Keith Shore wrote: “Lost for words I was sat with him Thursday night having a laugh RIP MY FRIEND XX”

Mr Bell, a Liverpool fan, was rescued seven miles off the coast of Portland, the BBC reported, citing emergency services and the Coastguard.

Both the Coastguard’s helicopter and the air ambulance were called out, the Dorset Echo reported.

Mr Bell was understood to have been brought into the harbour on the dive boat with a Coastguard helicopter paramedic on board, it added.