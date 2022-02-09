The closure was put in place to facilitate the next stage of the Preston Western Distributor and East-West Link Road, which will link Preston and southern Fylde to the M55 motorway.

Work went on through the night to begin demolition of the concrete structure which straddles both carriageways.

Demolition crews making headway later in he night (Image: Costain Group).

This fascinating time-lapse video was provided by P.P. O’Connor demolition contractors and Costain, who worked on the successful project.