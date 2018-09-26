Watch as 90ft long, 150-tonne section of M6 bridge is dismantled and taken away

Amazing timelapse footage showing how an 800 tonne, 250ft long bridge spanning the M6 in Staffordshire was removed in just a few hours has been released by Highways England.

The bridge, north of Stafford, was dismantled and the entire 150-tonne centre section lifted clear and taken away in one piece on a 90ft long specialist transporter to a nearby compound over the weekend.

The centre section of the bridge is lifted clear

Highways England smart motorways project sponsor, Peter Smith, said: “This was a big and complex job that took a lot of planning.

“I’m delighted to say that all paid off and I’d like to thank everyone whose journeys were affected for their patience.”

The work forms part of plans to improve journeys in the area by adding extra capacity and technology to the motorway.

Other sections of the Creswell Home Farm bridge will be taken away later. In total, the bridge contains enough concrete to fill 40 tipper trucks. The old bridge will be recycled and used in the construction of the upgraded motorway.

While work took place the M6, between Stafford (junction 14) and Stoke-on-Trent (junction 15), was closed in both directions from 8pm on Saturday (22 September). It reopened 13 hours ahead of schedule at 7am on Sunday (23 September).