Warning over closure of main road between Blackpool and Fylde

Drivers have been urged to allow extra time for their journeys when a section of a main road between Blackpool and Fylde closes for eight days from this weekend.

Queensway, linking Marton and St Annes, will be shut between its junctions with Kilnhouse Lane and Blackpool Road North to allow for the installation of utilities outside the new Queensway housing development.

The closure will run from 8am on Saturday to 6pm on Sunday, October 28.

Diversions will be set up in both directions via Blackpool Road North. The junction of that road and Kilnhouse Lane will be controlled by temporary traffic lights.

The work has been planned to coincide with the half-term break at most local schools but delays are anticipated.

County Coun Peter Buckley, who represents the area on Lancashire County Council, said: “Queensway is one of the busiest roads in St Annes and any closure is a major inconvenience for residents, visitors and businesses.

“It’s vital that the utility companies co-ordinate their efforts and the work is completed as quickly as possible to minimise disruption.”

St Annes mayor Karen Henshaw said: “It will be necessary for drivers to allow extra time for their journeys.”