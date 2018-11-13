UPDATE: Police appeal after man died in car crash

Police are appealing for information after a man died in a road collision in Fleetwood last night.

The crash, involving a Ford Focus car and another vehicle, took place on Broadway at around 5.30pm yesterday.

The driver of one vehicle was taken to hospital where he sadly was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ford was unharmed.

Police closed the junctions of Broadway, Rossall Road, Rossall Lane and Westmorland Avenue for around three hours following the crash.

Sergeant Phil Baxendale of Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident where a man has sadly died. Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad and difficult time.

“We are still investigating the collision and I ask anyone who might have seen anything to let us know.”

A spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service said: "We attended an RTC on Broadway. We sent two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle and we took one patient to hospital."

Police have asked anybody who witnessed the crash to call 101 quoting the log reference number 1028 of November 12.