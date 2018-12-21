Unsafe Blackpool hotel means Promenade will stay shut until new year

A section of Blackpool's Promenade is expected to remain shut until after the new year amid safety concerns at a former hotel.

A section of the Promenade was closed at around 1pm yesterday between the Gynn roundabout and Warley Road.

Blackpool Council said the former Sherwood hotel was "structurally unsafe".

Now, officials have confirmed they do not know when the road will reopen - but said it is unlikely to be this year.

A Blackpool Council spokesman said: “Unfortunately it continues to be necessary for the section of the road to remain closed from Gynn Roundabout to Warley Road as we have concerns about the structure of the former Sherwood Hotel.

"Our priority is to ensure the safety of road users and pedestrians.

“We are pursuing the owner of the property to take the appropriate action to ensure the integrity of the premises.

“The duration of the closure is still not known at this time as it will be dependent on the nature of the remedial work required. However, we do not anticipate that the road will reopen before the new year.”