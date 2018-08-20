Union votes for Bank Holiday weekend strike action at Liverpool’s John Lennon airport

Have your say

Bank holiday chaos looms at Liverpool’s John Lennon airport after GMB members voted to strike.

A total of 80 workers from aviation rescue and fire fighting services, the control room, engineering and driver operations and airport bird control will walk out during the August bank holiday weekend.

Liverpools John Lennon airport

The 36 hour strike will begin 7pm on Thursday August 23 and carry on until 7am Saturday August 25.

This will be followed by a further 12 hour of strike beginning at 7am on Monday September 3. Further strike dates will follow.

GMB members overwhelmingly voted for strike action – their first this century – after management offered a pay increase of two per cent. This would mean a real terms pay cut.

Eddie Parker, GMB Organiser, said: “Liverpool Airport Ltd has failed to meet the aspirations of the GMB members, who have rejected the company’s proposed below-inflation pay offer.”

The airport says it will be “business as usual” during the action.