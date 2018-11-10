'Unbelievable': Driver survives horror M6 crash that wrecked BMW

The driver of the BMW that was wrecked in a "catastrophic" crash on the M6 has "unbelievably" survived the horror collision, police have said.

The northbound carriageway was shut between junction 32, for the M55, and junction 33 at Galgate following the crash near Forton on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 2am. Only one car was involved in the crash.

Lancashire Road Police posted an image of the badly damaged car, adding: "Unbelievably the driver of this BMW (and fortunately the only occupant) is alive and talking to us after a catastrophic collision on the M6 at Forton."

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Three fire engines from Lancaster and Fulwood attended a road traffic collision on the M6 northbound.

"Fire crews made the scene safe and assisted paramedics with one casualty who was conveyed to hospital. Crews were at the scene for one hour."

Highways England reported at 5.30am that the motorway had fully reopened following recovery work.

No further details about the driver, or their current condition, were released.