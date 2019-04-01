Ultralight aircraft declares emergency and 'lands at Blackpool Airport'

Have your say

An ultralight aircraft declared an emergency and diverted to Blackpool Airport, according to radar.

The red gyrocopter is understand to have sent a mayday alert at around 1.11pm while over north Wales. It was travelling at 91 knots at around 1,975 feet.

It landed at around 2.15pm, according to the website Flight Radar 24.

There was no obvious emergency at Blackpool Airport, however, with a spokesman for the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service saying no incident had been reported to them.

A spokeswoman for Lancashire Police also said there was no log of any incident.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) also said it had no information.

Nobody at Blackpool Airport could immediately be reached for a comment.