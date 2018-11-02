U-turn after parents raise alarm about roadworks set to start in Lytham on Monday

Plans to re-surface the pavements in Norfolk Road, Lytham, have been put off until next year after concerns were raised about disruption.

The roadworks were set to start today and continue until mid-December, with no parking on the road during that time.

That upset parents who use the street to drop children off at St Peter’s Catholic Primary School, St Bede’s Catholic High School, and Lytham Church of England Primary School.

It will now likely happen during February half-term, the council said.

“We have postponed the resurfacing of pavements on Norfolk Road to avoid disruption to the school, and will reschedule the work outside of term time early next year,” it said in a statement.

One parent, Kurt Czarnota, said the initial plans would have caused chaos, and posed hazardous.