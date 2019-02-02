Two women suffered 'life changing' injuries in crash that closed Fylde coast road for six hours

Two women have suffered 'life changing' injuries after being hit by a car.

The two pedestrians, aged 56 and 57, were hurt in an incident which saw Station Road in Fleetwood closed for six hours last night.

The crash, which happened at 9.10pm on Saturday on Station Road, close to the junction with Amouderness Way, involved a white BMW 330i and anotehr car, which was parked and unoccupied.

Both women were taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital for surgery after suffering multiple fractures.

Family liaison officers have been appointed to support both women and their families.

Station Road was closed for around six hours while collision investigators attended.

A 33-year-old man from Fleetwood was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drink-driving and remains in police custody.

DI James Edmonds, of Blackpool CID, said: “Two women have sustained extremely serious injuries and an investigation into the collision is now very much underway. We would urge anybody who saw the incident or saw the white BMW in the moments before it happened to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1423 of February 2nd.