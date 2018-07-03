Two women killed in road crash

Have your say

Two elderly women have died following a fatal collision in Catterall police have said.

The accident happened at around 9.45am this morning on the Preston Lancaster New Road between Cock Robbin Lane and the A586 - The Avenue.

A Seat Ibiza travelling southbound had been involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Up travelling northbound.

Emergency services attended and a 76-year-old woman from Forton, a passenger in the Volkswagen, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 77-year-old woman, also from Forton, was removed from the vehicle and taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment, but sadly later died.

The driver of the Seat, a 24-year-old man from Blackpool, suffered a suspected broken ankle. He was later treated at Royal Preston Hospital.

The road is currently closed this evening and is expected to be for some time.

Police are appealing for information and are keen to speak to any witnesses who saw the collision.

Sgt Dave Hurst, of Lancashire Police, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the family and friends of both women.

“We are appealing for witnesses to come forward and want to speak to anyone who can assist our investigation.

“If you saw what happened and have yet to speak to police, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0415 of July 3.