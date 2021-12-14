Two-vehicle crash closes busy junction near Bispham Aldi
A two-vehicle crash caused the junction near the Aldi in Bispham to be closed.
Two cars collided at the junction of Holyoake Avenue, Plymouth Road, Bispham Road, and Warbreck Hill Road at around 2pm today (December 14).
Heavy congestion was reported in the area following the crash after police closed the junction.
Two fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham also attended the scene alongside one ambulance.
"Two casualties received medical attention before being placed in the care of paramedics," a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said.
"Firefighters used a trauma pack at this incident."
"They were in attendance for 45 minutes."
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.
