Two people hospitalised after car crash closes busy junction near Bispham Aldi

Two cars collided at the junction of Holyoake Avenue, Plymouth Road, Bispham Road, and Warbreck Hill Road at around 2pm on Tuesday, December 14.

The junction was closed by police while firefighters and paramedics worked to make the scene safe.

Firefighters used a trauma pack to treat two casualties before placing them in the care of ambulance crews.

A two-vehicle crash caused a busy junction in Bispham to be closed (Credit: Amy Hindle)

"We treated two patients, one male and one female, and took them both to hospital," a spokeswoman for North West Ambulance Service said.

Heavy congestion was reported in the area following the smash as motorists attempted to take alternative routes.

Fire crews were at the scene for approximately 45 minutes.

