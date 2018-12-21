Two month road closure north of Preston for road improvement work

A former section of A-road near Preston will be closed for two months for major road improvement work to continue.

Work will start early in the New Year on the next stage of public realm improvements in Broughton village, near Preston.

The work at the north side of the crossroads involves widening the pavements, natural stone paving and courtesy crossings.

It will see Garstang Road closed in both directions from Broughton crossroads, heading north to the Broughton Inn car park entrance.

The closure will be in place from Monday, January 7 to Friday, March 8.

The diversionary route will be via Whittingham Lane and James Towers Way.

This work, being carried out by Lancashire County Council, is part of the planning permission for James Towers Way, which opened last year and has reduced traffic through the centre of the village.

County Coun Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "Our aim with this work is to improve the village itself, with cycle lanes, pavements and other work, as well as reducing the number of unnecessary journeys through Broughton.

"We'd like to thank local people for their patience so far, while this work has been carried out. We're starting work soon in the centre of the village and adding road features to reduce the speed of vehicles and discourage people from rat-running."

Work so far has taken place at the northern and southern ends of Garstang Road, and around the war memorial.

This includes a new parallel crossing for cyclists and pedestrians, to the south of Church Lane, and a new dedicated section of the Guild Wheel along Garstang Road.