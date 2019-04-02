Two-car crash in Wesham blocks traffic from leaving retail park

Have your say

Firefighters were called to Mill Farm retail and business park in Wesham after a two-car collision blocked traffic this morning (Tuesday, April 2).

The crash happened in Coronation Way, near the BP garage and KFC, at around 11.25am and blocked the exit junction to the business park.

Firefighters from Wesham and Lytham attended and made the scene safe by checking for hazards, including spilled fuel, oil and debris.

The fire screws then used their engines to remove the stricken cars from the road and free trapped traffic.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Two cars had collided and firefighters from Wesham and Lytham were assigned to the incident.

"No-one was injured or trapped in either vehicle and firefighters ensured that there were no remaining hazards in respect of fire, spilled fuel or oil, or debris.

"In making the scene safe, to remove the obstruction the vehicles caused, firefighters moved them off the road."

North West Ambulance Service confirmed that no casualties had been reported.