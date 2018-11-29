Two Blackpool roads reopen ahead of schedule, easing travel troubles for Fylde motorists

Have your say

There was good news for motorists this week, as two Fylde roads re-opened ahead of schedule.

Yeadon Way reopened today (November 29), after inspection works and essential maintenance, including drainage maintenance, cutting back of overgrown vegetation and street lighting upgrades.

Work to rebuild the pedestrian ramp on High Street has also finished early and the road will reopen tomorrow afternoon (Friday 30 November).

Cllr Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said: “I am pleased to announce that these works have been completed ahead of schedule thanks to the hard work of those involved.

“The works were essential in order for us to prolong the life of major roads and bridges across the town.

“I would like to thank everyone for their patience, as a motorist myself living and working in Blackpool I know how frustrating it has been.”

Closures remain in place on Talbot Road and the Promenade for the tramway works. For more information visit www.blackpool.gov.uk/betterblackpool