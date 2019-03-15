Trains services from Preston to Blackpool, Wigan and Manchester all cancelled on Sunday

Have your say

Trains between Preston, Blackpool, Wigan and Manchester have all been cancelled on Sunday.

Northern has announced a series of planned cancellations this Sunday, which will affect all trains between Preston, Blackpool and Manchester and several other county services.

No reason was given for the cancellations.

The services affected are:

Preston to Colne - All services have been cancelled. A bus replacement service will be provided.

Blackpool North to Preston - All services have been cancelled. A bus replacement service will be provided.

Manchester Victoria to Blackpool North - All services have been cancelled. Rail replacement buses will operate on the Preston to Bolton route serving all intermediate stations. Buses will be available from Layton.

Wigan North Western to Stalybridge via Bolton and Manchester Victoria - All services have been cancelled. Rail replacement buses will operate to serve Ince, Hindley and Westhoughton to Bolton, and Manchester Victoria to Stalybridge calling at Ashton-under-Lyne.

Liverpool Lime Street to Wigan North Western - All services have been cancelled. Rail replacement buses will operate to serve Eccelston Park and Bryn.

A spokesman for Northern said: "We are sorry for the inconvenience this will cause our customers. Please check immediately before you travel.

"All the planned cancellations will be fully updated on the Northern website or National Rail Enquiries websites and apps overnight, so customers should check on Saturday morning for the latest information."