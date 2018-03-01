Trains across North West cancelled and delayed due to weather

Trains have been disrupted across the region as a blanket of snow covered the county.

Northern have reported issues on several of its services and users have been warned to expect problems throughout the day.

The following routes have been noted as having issues:-

- Severe Disruption Colne - Preston - Blackpool South

- Severe Disruption Ormskirk - Preston

- Severe Disruption Morecambe - Lancaster/Preston

- Severe Disruption Preston/Lancaster - Barrow

- Severe Disruption Blackpool / Preston - Wigan - Liverpool

- Severe Disruption Manchester Vic - Preston - Blackpool Nth

- Severe Disruption Morecambe - Lancaster - Leeds

- Severe Disruption Manchester Vic - Bolton - Wigan

- Severe Disruption Manchester Airport - Bolton - Wigan - Southport

- Severe Disruption Manchester Vic - Atherton - Wigan - Southport

- Severe Disruption Manchester - Blackburn - Clitheroe - Services between Clitheroe and Blackburn have been cancelled

- Severe Disruption Manchester Airport- Blackpool Nth

Users of the Transpennine Express have also been warned that several of its routes have been severely affected.

The company advised that due to severe weather between Preston and Edinburgh all lines are blocked and there will be no trains running on this route today.

Services between Preston and Glasgow Central have also been cancelled today.

Trains run by Virgin on the West Coast Mainline are also experiencing issues. The route between Carlisle and Scotland is closed with no trains, or replacement buses running. Alternative rail routes between England and Scotland are also severely disrupted.