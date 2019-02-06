Thick smoke from vehicle fire stops all traffic on M6 between Preston and Lancaster

Have your say

All traffic has been stopped on the M6 northbound between Preston and Lancaster after a vehicle caught fire.

The stricken vehicle has been moved to the hard shoulder, but police are holding traffic between junctions 32 (Preston, Blackpool M55) and 33 (Lancaster, A6) after the fire caused thick smoke to drift across the carriageway.

The incident is affecting traffic travelling northbound between M6 junctions 32 and 33.

Fire crews are on their way to the scene.

Police will hold traffic until visibility clears and driving conditions are deemed safe.

Highways England expect the incident to be cleared between 11.15am and 11.30am.