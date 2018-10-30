The Blackpool bus changes you need to know about, as winter timetables and road works affect services

Blackpool Transport is tweaking some of its bus services and introducing its winter timetable from this Sunday.

Changes include trimming back the longest route on the network in order to increase reliability.

The number one service along the Promenade will also be shortened due to the closure of Talbot Square for tramway works.

A spokesman for the council-owned Blackpool Transport said: "The changes are mainly due to the time of year as we see our winter timetables come into effect.

"Some services are also changing as a result of roadworks and some changes have been made to further benefit customers by increasing reliability on services.

"As the Blackpool Illuminations are switched off for another year, the work on the new section of tramway will continue.

"This means some of our services will continue changing their routes and where they will stop in the town centre at various times."

The main changes affect the number 1 and number 7 services.

Service 1 from Affinity Outlet at Fleetwood will finish at Blackpool town centre instead of continuing on to Starr Gate while the Promenade is closed at Talbot Square.

Service seven, which is the longest route in the network, will end at St Annes instead of Saltcotes in Lytham in future. Passengers will be able to use service 17 instead which is being extended to serve both Lytham and Saltcotes.

Other changes include linking service 2C with Over Wyre Medical Centre at Knott End, while service 18 will see its route altered to serve Stanley Park once more in response to demand from passengers.

The trams will revert to their winter timetable, returning to a 15-minute frequency during the day, seven days a week. Some of the vintage trams will continue to run as part of special Heritage Winter Weekends.

For full details, go to www.blackpooltransport.com/winter-bus-and-tram-routes-and-timetables