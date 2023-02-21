News you can trust since 1873
Teenagers taken to hospital after motorbike crash in Blackpool

Two teenagers riding a motorbike were taken to hospital after a crash in Blackpool last night (Monday, February 20).

By Matthew Calderbank
17 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 9:31am

The pair were involved in a crash with a car in Caunce Street, near the junction with Devonshire Road, at 8.11pm.

Police closed the road while ambulance crews attended and both boys were taken to hospital for treatment.

It is not clear how seriously they were injured at this stage. North West Ambulance Service have been approached for further details.

Two teenagers riding a motorcycle were taken to hospital after a crash in Caunce Street, Blackpool last night (Monday, February 20)
The driver of the car was uninjured.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We were called at 8.11pm yesterday (February 20) to a report of a road traffic collision on Caunce Street, Blackpool.

"A car and a motorbike were in collision. Two teenagers on the motorbike were taken to hospital for treatment.”

Two teenagers riding a motorcycle were taken to hospital after a crash with a car in Caunce Street, near the junction with Devonshire Road, at 8.11pm on Monday, February 20
