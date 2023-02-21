The pair were involved in a crash with a car in Caunce Street, near the junction with Devonshire Road, at 8.11pm.

Police closed the road while ambulance crews attended and both boys were taken to hospital for treatment.

It is not clear how seriously they were injured at this stage. North West Ambulance Service have been approached for further details.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We were called at 8.11pm yesterday (February 20) to a report of a road traffic collision on Caunce Street, Blackpool.

"A car and a motorbike were in collision. Two teenagers on the motorbike were taken to hospital for treatment.”