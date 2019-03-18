Tailbacks on major Preston to Blackpool route after accident

Have your say

There is slow-moving traffic on one of Preston's main arteries tonight after a two-car collision.

Lancashire Road Police said the accident, which happened at around 5.30pm this evening, is causing congestion on the A583, Blackpool Road, Clifton.

They tweeted: "HO38 and HO48 dealing with a two vehicle road traffic collision, Blackpool Road, Clifton. Please take care in the rain and be mindful of slow moving traffic as a result."

AA Roadwatch said the road was "partially blocked and queueing traffic due to accident".

It reported that: "Lancashire police are on scene guiding traffic pass the scene, sensors show traffic is particularly affected eastbound heading out of Ashton on Ribble."

Elsewhere tonight, a broken down double decker bus is causing problems on the M6 southbound between junctions 32 and 31a, with one lane closed.