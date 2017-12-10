Suspected drink and drug drivers caught travelling wrong way down a one way street

Police in Blackpool have arrested two people after stopping a car travelling the wrong way down a one way street.

Taking to social media, Lancashire Road Police said that when the vehicle was stopped, there were five passengers in the car and nobody sat in the drivers seat.

Subsequently one person was arrested for drinking driving.

A second person was arrested for drug driving following a positive drug wipe inspection.

As of this morning (December 10), the two individuals remain in custody awaiting a CCTV result.

Police were contacted by the Gazette for further details but a response has yet to be received.